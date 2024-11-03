GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Academics oppose Calicut varsity’s decision to entrust Maharashtra firm with K-REAP project implementation

Senate and Syndicate members raise data manipulation concerns and lack of transparency in project partnership with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.

Updated - November 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A section of academics owing allegiance to the Opposition United Democratic Front have raised objections against the University of Calicut’s decision to entrust a Maharashtra-based private firm with the implementation of the Kerala Resources for Education Administration and Planning (K-REAP) project under the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).

According to the non-Left members of the Senate and Syndicate in the university, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd. (MKCL) has a history of involvement in data manipulation issues. P. Sulfi, Senate member, claimed quoting media reports that eight universities in Maharashtra, including Nagpur University, had severed their ties with MKCL due to its technical inefficiencies and controversies around mark lists. The decision to collect fees from students and transfer them to MKCL without a legally binding and published memorandum of understanding, but just based on the directions of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Kerala, raised questions about the involvement of vested interests, he pointed out.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, a Syndicate member, in a recent letter to the Vice-Chancellor, said that handing over information pertaining to students to the company would amount to data theft. The students are supposed to upload details such as their Aadhaar number, marks, and certificates onto the company’s website, he added. The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) opposed the proposal to collect fees from the students as part of the K-REAP project. T.J. Martin, another Syndicate member, suggested that the university withdraws from the project. The KPCTA also demanded that the ASAP, Kerala, release details of the memorandum of understanding signed with MKCL.

According to the government, the K-REAP project aims to provide “robust, unified, and integrated technology solutions” to address the governance and administrative needs of universities in Kerala. The K-REAP software offers modules covering various academic and administrative functions, such as admissions, examinations, and student lifecycle management. “It is designed to facilitate seamless communication, improve data accuracy, and support paperless operations, thereby contributing to the digital transformation of higher education in Kerala,” its website said. The project was earlier implemented at Kannur University. Other State universities are supposed to follow suit in phases.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.