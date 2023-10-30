ADVERTISEMENT

Academic world mourns CUK Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu’s passing

October 30, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said that Prof. Venkateshwarlu’s demise is a great loss not only to the Central University of Kerala but also to the entire academic world.

Addressing the staff, teachers, and students through a video conference during a condolence meeting held at the university on Monday, he said Prof. Venkateshwarlu’s visionary leadership, unwavering convictions, and pragmatic approach left an indelible mark.

He played a pivotal role in implementing the new National Education Policy and orchestrated transformative events such as Gyanotsavam 2023. His strong belief in education’s role in shaping the nation’s future elevated the university to new heights, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. K.C. Baiju, Vice-Chancellor-in-Charge, reminisced about Prof. Venkateshwarlu’s tenure, which began amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His prompt measures in the health sector received commendation. He also led the university to improved NAAC rankings, addressed faculty and staff shortages, and enhanced infrastructure, Prof. Baiju said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US