Academic world mourns CUK Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu’s passing

October 30, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said that Prof. Venkateshwarlu’s demise is a great loss not only to the Central University of Kerala but also to the entire academic world.

Addressing the staff, teachers, and students through a video conference during a condolence meeting held at the university on Monday, he said Prof. Venkateshwarlu’s visionary leadership, unwavering convictions, and pragmatic approach left an indelible mark.

He played a pivotal role in implementing the new National Education Policy and orchestrated transformative events such as Gyanotsavam 2023. His strong belief in education’s role in shaping the nation’s future elevated the university to new heights, the Minister said.

Prof. K.C. Baiju, Vice-Chancellor-in-Charge, reminisced about Prof. Venkateshwarlu’s tenure, which began amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His prompt measures in the health sector received commendation. He also led the university to improved NAAC rankings, addressed faculty and staff shortages, and enhanced infrastructure, Prof. Baiju said.