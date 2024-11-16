Academic lauds State for commitment towards research

Sharath Ananthamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, Karnataka, has credited Kerala for supporting progressive research and development in science and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the two-day annual evaluation of Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Post Doctoral Fellowships that concluded here on Saturday.

“When the budgets and overall support and impetus to research and development in science and Technology has seen a downturn in the rest of the country, it is indeed commendable that such support is firmly in place for Kerala,” he said.

Prof. Ananthamurthy added the State stood stall in its commitment through post doctoral fellowship grants and in other spheres of activities.

National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Acting Director Gangan Prathap; M.R.N. Murthy, former Professor of IISc Bangalore; Suresh Das, Honorary Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram; Rajan Gurukkal, Vice Chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council; Saji Gopinath, former Vice Chancellor, Digital University Kerala; D. Narayana, Honorary Fellow, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation; Thara K.G., Head, Disaster Management Centre; E. Sreekumar, Director, Institute of Advanced Virology; and V.S. Vijayan, Honorary Chairman, Salim Ali Foundation were the other experts in various domains who evaluate the post doctoral fellows.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.