Academic lauds State for commitment towards research

Published - November 16, 2024 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sharath Ananthamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, Karnataka, has credited Kerala for supporting progressive research and development in science and technology.

He was speaking at the two-day annual evaluation of Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Post Doctoral Fellowships that concluded here on Saturday.

“When the budgets and overall support and impetus to research and development in science and Technology has seen a downturn in the rest of the country, it is indeed commendable that such support is firmly in place for Kerala,” he said.

Prof. Ananthamurthy added the State stood stall in its commitment through post doctoral fellowship grants and in other spheres of activities.

National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Acting Director Gangan Prathap; M.R.N. Murthy, former Professor of IISc Bangalore; Suresh Das, Honorary Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram; Rajan Gurukkal, Vice Chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council; Saji Gopinath, former Vice Chancellor, Digital University Kerala; D. Narayana, Honorary Fellow, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation; Thara K.G., Head, Disaster Management Centre; E. Sreekumar, Director, Institute of Advanced Virology; and V.S. Vijayan, Honorary Chairman, Salim Ali Foundation were the other experts in various domains who evaluate the post doctoral fellows.

