ADVERTISEMENT

Academic experts, cultural activists raise concerns over the launch of four-year degree programmes

Updated - June 28, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

They highlight purported flaws in the programme including the inability of students to choose a major subject during the first two semesters of the programme. It could also turn large sections of the existing language and science teaching faculty redundant in the long-term.

The Hindu Bureau

A group of academic experts and cultural activists have urged the State government to desist from its efforts to launch four-year undergraduate programmes in higher education institutions. The move, they claim, will push the sector into an irreversible crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Unilateral’ decision

In a joint statement, they cautioned that the reform could “dismantle” the existing structure of arts and science courses including BA, BSc and BCom that have been in existence for several decades. The reform has also been dubbed “unilateral” and violative of the autonomy of universities.

The section also highlighted purported flaws including the inability of students to choose a major subject during the first two semesters of the programme. They also claimed that the programme lacked in-depth study in any subject. The reform could also turn large sections of the existing language and science teaching faculty redundant in the long-term.

The signatories, numbering nearly 100 persons, include M.N. Karassery, J. Prabhash, Sara Joseph, S.K. Vasanthan, Deshamangalam Ramakrishnan, K. Aravindakshan, M.P. Mathai, Rafeeq Ahammed, C.R. Neelakantan and J. Devika.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US