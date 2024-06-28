Academic experts, cultural activists raise concerns over the launch of four-year degree programmes

A group of academic experts and cultural activists have urged the State government to desist from its efforts to launch four-year undergraduate programmes in higher education institutions. The move, they claim, will push the sector into an irreversible crisis.

‘Unilateral’ decision

In a joint statement, they cautioned that the reform could “dismantle” the existing structure of arts and science courses including BA, BSc and BCom that have been in existence for several decades. The reform has also been dubbed “unilateral” and violative of the autonomy of universities.

The section also highlighted purported flaws including the inability of students to choose a major subject during the first two semesters of the programme. They also claimed that the programme lacked in-depth study in any subject. The reform could also turn large sections of the existing language and science teaching faculty redundant in the long-term.

The signatories, numbering nearly 100 persons, include M.N. Karassery, J. Prabhash, Sara Joseph, S.K. Vasanthan, Deshamangalam Ramakrishnan, K. Aravindakshan, M.P. Mathai, Rafeeq Ahammed, C.R. Neelakantan and J. Devika.