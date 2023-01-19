ADVERTISEMENT

Academic carnival at MGU concludes

January 19, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Eunoia 2023, a three-day academic carnival organised by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, drew to a close here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the valedictory session, Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj termed the event as a creative effort to present the progressive changes in institutions of higher education before society.

“The academic sector in the State needs to be completely reorganised to suit the needs of the young generations which are increasingly leaving the country in search of higher education opportunities. The State government is making all efforts to adjust the curriculum by acknowledging the future,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the occasion, MGU Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas said the feedbacks received from the general public and students for the carnival and the ideas derived through discussions would be compiled and submitted to the government.

CMS College, Kottayam, bagged the first prize for the best team in the proclamation procession of the event, while BCM College, Kottayam, finished as the runner-up. Baselius  College, Kottayam, won the first prizes for the best National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme teams.

M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor, Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit in Kalady, Job Michael, MLA, and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US