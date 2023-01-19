Academic carnival at MGU concludes

January 19, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Eunoia 2023, a three-day academic carnival organised by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, drew to a close here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the valedictory session, Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj termed the event as a creative effort to present the progressive changes in institutions of higher education before society.

“The academic sector in the State needs to be completely reorganised to suit the needs of the young generations which are increasingly leaving the country in search of higher education opportunities. The State government is making all efforts to adjust the curriculum by acknowledging the future,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MGU Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas said the feedbacks received from the general public and students for the carnival and the ideas derived through discussions would be compiled and submitted to the government.

CMS College, Kottayam, bagged the first prize for the best team in the proclamation procession of the event, while BCM College, Kottayam, finished as the runner-up. Baselius College, Kottayam, won the first prizes for the best National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme teams.

M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor, Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit in Kalady, Job Michael, MLA, and others were present.