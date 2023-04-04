Academic block at Konni medical college to be opened on April 24

April 04, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The newly constructed academic block at the Government Medical College Hospital in Konni will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 24.

According to Health Minister Veena George, inauguration of the hospital academic block will also mark the opening of the second anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front government in the district. The medical colleges at Konni and Idukki have received the requisite approval for commencing the MBBS classes for the second year.

Officials said here on Tuesday that the second phase of development works at the medical college including a new hospital block was progressing fast. On completion of the works, the number of bed space available will be augmented to 500.

The construction of a five-storey hostel for boys and that of a six-storey complex for accommodating the girl students is slated to complete by June this year. The construction of an 11-storey apartment complex for the staff, which will provide accommodation to 160 hospital staff with their families, and a laundry block is also in the final stages.

The administrative block of the medical college, a mortuary, an auditorium with a capacity of 1,000 people, and a dean’s villa for the residence of the Principal, are being constructed as part of the second phase. The Gynaecology department, which is equipped with an operation theatre, delivery room, and ward, has been established at a cost of ₹3.3 crore.

The work on five modular operation theatres is in the half way stage while that of a medical gas pipeline is almost complete. A modular blood bank, which is awaiting licence from the Drug Controller’s office, is expected to be opened within one month.

Equipment worth ₹1.28 crore will be installed in the modular blood bank. As part of it, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation has placed an order for the purchase of 22 equipment including cryofuge and ELISA processor worth ₹45 lakh to separate components from blood. This will also include fridges and freezers for blood collection.

A CT Scan facility , meanwhile, has been completely functional at the hospital.