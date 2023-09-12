Academic Bank of Credits from next academic year: Bindu

September 12, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu informed the Assembly on Tuesday that Academic Bank of Credits that enables students pursuing higher education to park their academic credits will be launched across universities in the State next academic year.

The centralised repository of credit records will facilitate greater academic mobility of students within universities in the State and outside. The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced in June that over 1.01 crore students had registered till then. The digital storehouse had been introduced as part of the National Education Policy 2020.

Dr. Bindu said six flexible project mode courses each had been introduced in each university. Besides boosting efforts to bridge skill gaps, such courses would help integrate social applications evolved through research.

