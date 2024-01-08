ADVERTISEMENT

Academic A. Sukumaran Nair passes away

January 08, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He was the former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University

The Hindu Bureau

A. Sukumaran Nair

Noted academic and former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University A. Sukumaran Nair, 94, passed away at his home in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was suffering from age-related ailments. He had served in several high-ranking positions including as the chairman of the State Advisory Board for Education and Pro Vice Chancellor of Kerala University. He was also the Dean, Faculty of Education, in Kerala and Calicut Universities.

He was the founder director and chairman of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Development of Education, Science and Technology (presently, the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology).

Mr. Sukumaran Nair is survived by his wife Komalam S. Nair and children Sivasankar, Ravisankar, Achuthsankar, and Udayasankar, all of whom are educationists. The cremation was held at the Santhikavadam crematorium in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the demise and said his research work and academic leadership would be long remembered. Mohanan Kunnummal and C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice Chancellors in-charge of Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi Universities respectively, also condoled the death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US