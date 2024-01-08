GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Academic A. Sukumaran Nair passes away

He was the former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University

January 08, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A. Sukumaran Nair

Noted academic and former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University A. Sukumaran Nair, 94, passed away at his home in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was suffering from age-related ailments. He had served in several high-ranking positions including as the chairman of the State Advisory Board for Education and Pro Vice Chancellor of Kerala University. He was also the Dean, Faculty of Education, in Kerala and Calicut Universities.

He was the founder director and chairman of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Development of Education, Science and Technology (presently, the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology).

Mr. Sukumaran Nair is survived by his wife Komalam S. Nair and children Sivasankar, Ravisankar, Achuthsankar, and Ubhayasankar, all of whom are educationists. The cremation was held at the Santhikavadam crematorium in the evening.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the demise and said his research work and academic leadership would be long remembered. Mohanan Kunnummal and C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice Chancellors in-charge of Kerala and Mahatma Gandhi Universities respectively, also condoled the death.

