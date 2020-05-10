Kerala

Abu Dhabi returnee tests positive

A 34-year-old man from Angadipuram who returned home on a special flight from Abu Dhabi on May 7 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

District Collector Jafer Malik said the man reached Nedumbassery on May 7, and was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. So far, three persons from the district who returned from abroad on May 7 have contracted COVID-19. They are being treated at the medical colleges at Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Manjeri.

The Angadipuram man had been in a labour camp at Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, for the last two months. He had suffered from throat congestion since April 27. He reached Nedumbassery on May 7 night, and travelled with 13 other Malappuram passengers in a KSRTC bus to the International Students Hostel at Calicut University.

