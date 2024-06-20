GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Abu Abraham a humanist adept at giving a perspective on the world’

Published - June 20, 2024 12:59 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Political cartoonist E.P. Unny talking about legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham at an event organised by the Kerala Media Academy to celebrate the birth centenary of the cartoonist on Wednesday.

Political cartoonist E.P. Unny talking about legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham at an event organised by the Kerala Media Academy to celebrate the birth centenary of the cartoonist on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Political cartoonist E.P. Unny on Wednesday recalled legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham as a humanist who was adept at giving a perspective on the world that he watched closely.  

Speaking at the Kerala Media Academy in connection with the birth centenary of Abu, Mr. Unny said Abu’s cartoons were rich in detail, and although they looked simple, they were pithy with contextual references.  

Mr. Unny kicked off his talk by commenting on the origins of cartoons as a street art form which became an art of dissent as they migrated to the daily newspaper. “It has got a raw edge, but Abu’s lines are not that fierce,” he said, adding, “Cartoons have an extremely short shelf life. But Abu was able to give us an evolutionary picture of democratic Indian society through his cartoons.” 

Having worked for over a decade in the west, Abu was quick to adapt to the Indian scene and its social, political and cultural diversity. He was able to offer a wide canvass, commenting on all the major political characters and policies that shaped India, he said.  

Writer and columnist N.E. Sudheer spoke about Abu’s secularism. His cartoons attained perennial relevance as they commented on the critical happenings in Indian society, he said.  

Academy chairman R.S. Babu presided over the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.