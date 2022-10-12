Absolutely necessary to protest against political violence: Governor

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 12, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling political violence a betrayal of democracy, culture and humanity, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that it is absolutely essential to raise awareness against it, particularly in a society like Kerala that is known for its compassion.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation's Sarvamangalam project, a pension scheme for victims of political violence. The foundation was founded by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue R. Balashankar in memory of his wife, who passed away in 2017.

Mr. Khan said that in the Sanatana tradition, no individual was viewed in terms of their colour, language, or mode or worship. It also included freedom of conscience. In this old Indian worldview, politics did not mean pursuit of selfish ends or self aggrandisement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be in politics means you should have the capacity and willingness to make any sacrifice. Unless you have that mindset to sacrifice your own interest, you don't deserve to be in politics. When the High Court recently declined to stay further proceedings in the Assembly ruckus case, a senior leader made the statement that what happened was not a crime. If the argument is that you can commit any crime in the name of politics and that nobody should take cognisance, this betrays our ignorance about our traditions," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app