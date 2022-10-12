Absolutely necessary to protest against political violence: Governor

Calling political violence a betrayal of democracy, culture and humanity, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that it is absolutely essential to raise awareness against it, particularly in a society like Kerala that is known for its compassion.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation's Sarvamangalam project, a pension scheme for victims of political violence. The foundation was founded by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue R. Balashankar in memory of his wife, who passed away in 2017.

Mr. Khan said that in the Sanatana tradition, no individual was viewed in terms of their colour, language, or mode or worship. It also included freedom of conscience. In this old Indian worldview, politics did not mean pursuit of selfish ends or self aggrandisement.

"To be in politics means you should have the capacity and willingness to make any sacrifice. Unless you have that mindset to sacrifice your own interest, you don't deserve to be in politics. When the High Court recently declined to stay further proceedings in the Assembly ruckus case, a senior leader made the statement that what happened was not a crime. If the argument is that you can commit any crime in the name of politics and that nobody should take cognisance, this betrays our ignorance about our traditions," he said.