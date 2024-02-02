ADVERTISEMENT

Absence of sanction from Finance dept. stalled Thiruvananthapuram MCH development: Veena George

February 02, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Most of the development projects initiated under the ₹717 crore master plan for the development of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, the foundation for which was laid during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, remains stalled in the absence of sanction from the Finance department, Health Minister Veena George said in the House on Friday.

She was replying to a submission by Kadakampally Surendran, who pointed out that not even 10 % of the plan had been taken up, even five years after the master plan was launched. He accused the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the project and the medical college authorities of showing scant interest in pushing the projects through.

Ms. George said that a flyover and connecting road project under the master plan had been completed and that the construction work on a medical lab technology block was on.

Though administrative sanction had been given for the construction of a surgical block and multi-level car park in the MCH campus, these projects were remaining stalled as the Finance department was yet to give its sanction, the Minister said.

