Absence of manual weather observatories in hill districts an impediment to weather forecast

Despite recurring rainfall-induced landslides in the hilly districts of Kerala, there are neither doppler weather radars nor any manual observatories of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Idukki, Wayanad, and Pathanamthitta. The Central government in 2023 approved a proposal for procurement of two radars, one each for Kozhikode and Mangaluru.

However, the site inspection for installing an X-Band radar with an observation range of 100 km is still under way, while a C-Band radar with an observational range of 250 km is expected to be installed in Mangaluru. Installing radar in Kozhikode will bolster the weather monitoring capabilities of the IMD in the Western Ghat bordering north Kerala, including Wayanad. Though south and central Kerala were brought under the coverage of two functional radars — one S-band DWR in Kochi and another C-band DWR at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram for monitoring weather developments over Kerala, a permanent weather radar in north Kerala has been a long-pending demand of the State.

Moreover, absence of manual observatories in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, and Kasaragod remain a glaring lacuna in assessing the weather parameters of core monsoon regions on the windward side of the Western Ghats in Kerala. Manual observatories are essential for assessing cloud details, along with weather phenomena such as fog, mist, haze, atmospheric pressure, moisture, wind speed, etc.

Limitations

The automatic weather stations (AWSs) set up across the State cannot detect these weather parameters. Though the IMD can rely on the AWSs for rainfall data, even the temperature recorded on these AWSs was not accurate on many occasions due to various reasons, including the absence of periodic calibration. The absence of manual observatories in Wayanad and Idukki often leaves the IMD red-faced especially during the winter season, with the agency failing to acknowledge the incidents of mercury dropping to zero or subzero.

Speaking to The Hindu, Neetha K. Gopal, IMD director, Thiruvananthapuram, said the process to install the radar in Kozhikode is almost in the final stage and this would be a reality soon. The absence of a representative observatory in the hill districts of Idukki and Wayanad is a shortcoming, and the IMD is now looking for ways to integrate the data of various agencies to enhance weather monitoring capabilities, said Mr. Gopal. Experts in the domain also said that the State can also explore setting up its radar for weather monitoring and integrating the data with other agencies for better output, as an X-band radar costs just ₹5-10 crore.