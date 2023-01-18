Absence of dedicated department clips wings of Kerala’s aviation growth

January 18, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the aviation sector in Kerala has been soaring high riding on the surging international passenger traffic, the absence of a dedicated wing or department for aviation is curtailing the growth of various projects in the State.

Despite the State allotting ₹5.5 crore for various infrastructure projects, including airstrips, the funds have not been effectively utilised by the Transport department which is tasked with the implementation of various aviation initiatives.

On the other hand, the Finance department has begun efforts to finalise the Budget proposals for the next fiscal as the current financial year is drawing to a close by March-end. The previous Budget had earmarked ₹4.51 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) and land acquisition for the proposed airstrips in Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod. In the case of the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield Airport, a sum of ₹2 crore was earmarked for conducting preliminary works of DPR preparation and feasibility study.

Similarly, the Budget had set aside another ₹5 crore for the Tourism department for preparing the pre-engineering feasibility report for setting up a network of airstrips to facilitate tourist movement from one destination to another by pressing into service smaller aircraft.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had also made an attempt to launch seaplane services from its reservoirs, but the project hit an air pocket just like the previous attempts by the Tourism department.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior Transport department officer said: “We have hardly spent any funds from the Budget allocations meant for aviation projects. We need a dedicated wing or department to work on these projects as all of them require the Central government’s permission and approval of various Central regulatory bodies apart from inter-departmental liaison.”

“Assigning an officer in the Transport department for coordinating all these works alone will not bring any major changes. At the least, we need a special officer appointed, as in the case of Sabarimala Greenfield Airport, to coordinate the works. Otherwise, it will be difficult to meet the expectations in the aviation sector,” said the officer.

The government has an ambitious plan to connect all the district headquarters and popular tourist destinations within the State with the four international airports in Kerala by setting up airstrips and helipads.