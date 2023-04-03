Absence of CCTV cameras at most railway stations, coaches poses security issues

April 03, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as public transport buses in Kerala have been directed to fix dual dashboard cameras for ensuring security of passengers and monitoring driving, none of the trains running through the State are fully equipped with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. Also, none of the railway stations in the State, except the ones at district headquarters, are fully covered by surveillance cameras.

The Ministry of Railways has approved setting up of CCTVs at all railway stations, except halt stations, in the country and has taken steps to install them at doorway area of railway coaches. However, only 557 air-conditioned (AC) coaches under the Southern Railway are now equipped with surveillance cameras, according to sources in Southern Railways. Of these 557 coaches, only a few are used on trains running through the State.

In 6,600 coaches

In reply to a question in Parliament recently, Union Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw said that over 6,600 coaches in the country were presently equipped with CCTV cameras. Plans were there to provide CCTV cameras on all passenger coaches in a phased manner.

Railways have been installing security cameras on all Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC coaches in phases. This will be followed by all LHB sleeper coaches. Railways plan to phase out old Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches in three to four years.

Trains and rural railway stations without security cameras posed some serious security issues, said Liyons J., secretary, Friends of Rail, a WhatsApp network of train passengers. “Recently we asked N.K. Premachandran, MP, to take measures to install CCTV cameras in Kollam station, while majority of the cameras installed in other stations are not in good condition. The shortage of Railway Protection Force personnel has also raised security concerns on trains passing through the State,” said Mr. Liyons.

Though Railways started a project to install video surveillance systems at 756 stations across the country and complete its first phase by January 2023, the project has also missed the deadline, said sources.