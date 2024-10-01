Absconding Malayalam actor Siddique appears before his lawyer

Malayalam actor Siddique, who had gone absconding after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a rape case on September 24, appeared at the office of his lawyer here on Tuesday.

He came out with a smile from the office of his lawyer B. Raman Pillai, a day after the Supreme Court on Monday granted him anticipatory bail in a sexual assault case lodged against him following the publication of the Hema Committee report highlighting sexual abuse and exploitation in the Kerala film industry. His son Shaheen accompanied him. The actor did not respond to the media, who were waiting outside the office of his lawyer and drove away from the spot.

His defence team had said on Monday that he will soon appear before the Special Investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film industry personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report. The actor is likely to appear before the SIT at Thiruvananthapuram, though the date has not been decided yet. He will cooperate with the probe and appear before the investigating official, they said.

The Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram had registered a first information report against the actor after an aspiring woman actor accused him of allegedly raping her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

