Absconding accused arrested

KANNUR

The police have arrested a 63-year-old man, who absconded after allegedly swindling money from a person after promising to get him a job abroad in 2004. The Taliparamba police arrested Abdul Kareem, a resident of Kannapuram. The accused allegedly promised job and visa to Praveen Rajil, a resident Kuveri here. However, he took the money and left abroad. The court on April 6, 2004, had declared him wanted in the case. Following a tip-off that he had arrived in the village, the police found him at his wife’s house in Pappinessery. He was immediately arrested. Deputy Superintendent of Police T.K. Rathnakumar’s special team comprising sub inspector C. Dileep Kumar, ASI A. Premrajan, and civil police officer Abdul Jabbar arrested the accused.