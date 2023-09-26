Abraham Mar Seraphim to become Metropolitan of Thumpamon diocese 

September 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Abraham Mar Seraphim will soon take charge as Metropolitan of the Thumpamon diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. The episcopal synod of the Church has approved a recommendation in this regard by the managing committee which met at the Old Seminary in Kottayam on Tuesday. He replaces Senior Metropolitan Kuriakos Mar Clemis, who renounced the post recently. Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, presided over the managing committee meeting.