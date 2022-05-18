Abraham Madamakkal Award presented to N.S. Madhavan
When bulldozer becomes a powerful weapon in the hands of the government, the words of writers acquire a whole new significance, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has said.
Stories like Thiruth, translated into English as Blue Pencil, written by N.S. Madhavan attain bigger political dimensions in the present times, Mr. Baby said while presenting the Abraham Madamakkal Award to Mr. Madhavan at an event here on Wednesday.
He said Mr. Madhavan’s stories had a timeless quality about them. The event held at the Ernakulam Public Library was presided over by K.M. Sarathchandran, secretary of Navodhana Samskarika Kendram. Bava Chelladurai, Tamil writer and film personality, was a guest at the event.
