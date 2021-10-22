Above-normal rain forecast for in Kerala two weeks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 October 2021 17:53 IST

For 7 days from Oct. 14, State receives 124% excess rain

Indications are that more rainy days lie ahead for Kerala.

Cumulatively Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive above-normal rainfall over the next two weeks, according to an extended range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the period up to November 4.

The Lakshadweep islands, on the other hand can expect normal rainfall during October 22-October 28 and below normal rainfall in the week from October 29 to November 4, according to the forecast issued by the IMD Meteorological centre here.

NE monsoon from 26th

The IMD had already warned that Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the next few days. And more rainy days could be in the offing with the northeast monsoon rainfall expected to commence by Tuesday (October 26).

According to the latest data, the Kerala and Mahe region had received 124% excess rainfall during the seven-day period from October 14 to October 20. Against the normal 72.1 mm rainfall for the period, the region had received 161.2 mm. Lakshadweep received 15% excess rainfall.

From October 1 to October 22, Kerala recorded 121% excess rainfall, with all districts except Alappuzha recording above 70% excess rainfall. Alappuzha recorded 52% excess for the period.

As per a five-day forecast issued by the Met centre, several districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till Tuesday.