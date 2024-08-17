GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

About politics of black 

Me, the dark - a painting exhibition by Emmanuel Mettles, questions society’s obsession with fairness

Published - August 17, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Thrissur

Mini Muringatheri
Mini Muringatheri
Me, the dark, a painting exhibition by Emmanuel Mettles at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery.

Me, the dark, a painting exhibition by Emmanuel Mettles at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery. | Photo Credit: K. K. NAJEEB

“Being dark skinned is resentful. Being a dark-skinned woman, makes it bitter,” says Emmanuel Mettles, a psychologist-artist.

Me, the Dark, a painting exhibition that speaks about the politics of black, was held at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi here.

“As a dark-complexioned woman, I have been subjected to body shaming many times. Once after facing a humiliating experience, back home, I painted some rough and bold black strokes on the canvas and titled it ‘Me , the dark.”

A psychologist by profession, Ms. Mettles says that she frequently encounters children facing similar humiliation. They are broken from inside with shattered self-esteem. How we can expect these broken individuals to develop into strong and efficient persons. “The gaze of the society often ruins their confidence.”

Her paintings are the overflow of her emotions. Her art springs from and strings around the concept “Me, the Dark”. She could pour everything that was haunting her to the canvas.

One of her paintings shows an absurd figure of a dark woman with no eyes and head. “She is seen, but can’t see. She is thought about, but can’t think”. In another, a woman is trying to look at the world but with closed eyes. Amidst the dark painting, there is a patch of colour, a flower. “It shows the wish in her, which no social taboos not even she herself could restrict.”

Ms. Mettles observes, “Our society’s obsession with fair skin may be a remnant of the feudal era.” She adds, “Having spent most of my life outside Kerala, I always admired its high literacy and cultural heritage, but things are not as I imagined upon arriving here.”

Among the works, contrasting from the dusky canvases, there is a light green-shaded painting of a dragonfly. “I saw a dragonfly on the way home. It was tired, injured and almost dead. I stopped and watched. It tried to fly but failed. It couldn’t flap its wings as they were wet. A garden lizard was on look. I patted dry its wings and it flew away.” “The look of the lizard implies “male gaze”.

The painting exhibition, which was curated by Ranju leaf, concluded on Saturday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.