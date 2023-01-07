ADVERTISEMENT

About 63,500 complaints against buffer zone mapping in Kerala received, nearly 38% resolved

January 07, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Deadline for registering complaints ends but land verification to continue

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department received about 63,500 complaints on the errors and omissions in the map that details the buffer zones adjoining protected forests in Kerala when the deadline for registering complaints ended at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The department said that of the 63,500 complaints received through the panchayat-level help desks, as many as 24,528 complaints were resolved. About 28,494 complaints were uploaded on the Asset Mapper application of the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre, which is being used to upload the details collected from the manual verification of land.

The complaints received/resolved from panchayats close to wildlife sanctuaries include Peppara (15/0); Neyyar (3,863/3,182); Shendurney (1,589/502); Aaralam, Kottiyoor (2,577/1,644); Malabar (5,482/5,315); Peechi ((Peechi-Vazhani, Chimmini, Chulanoor) 13, 977/1,624); Mangalavanam (10/10); Karimpuzha (200/0); Munnar (5,772/1,379); Thattekad (1,255/773); Parambikulam (2,633/138) and Silent Valley (1,472/0).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 9,819 complaints received from various local bodies in Idukki, 6,029 were resolved. About 3,816 complaints of the total 10,810 received from Wayanad district were resolved. The local bodies close to the Periyar river had submitted a total of 4,026 complaints, of which 116 were resolved, according to the Forest department.

Forest Minister A. K Saseendran said buffer zone-related physical verification will continue, though the deadline for submitting complaints on errors in mapping ended on Saturday. The government had directed officials to carry out the field survey and receive the complaints simultaneously to accelerate the process, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US