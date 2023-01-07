About 63,500 complaints against buffer zone mapping in Kerala received, nearly 38% resolved

January 07, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Forest department received about 63,500 complaints on the errors and omissions in the map that details the buffer zones adjoining protected forests in Kerala when the deadline for registering complaints ended at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The department said that of the 63,500 complaints received through the panchayat-level help desks, as many as 24,528 complaints were resolved. About 28,494 complaints were uploaded on the Asset Mapper application of the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre, which is being used to upload the details collected from the manual verification of land.

The complaints received/resolved from panchayats close to wildlife sanctuaries include Peppara (15/0); Neyyar (3,863/3,182); Shendurney (1,589/502); Aaralam, Kottiyoor (2,577/1,644); Malabar (5,482/5,315); Peechi ((Peechi-Vazhani, Chimmini, Chulanoor) 13, 977/1,624); Mangalavanam (10/10); Karimpuzha (200/0); Munnar (5,772/1,379); Thattekad (1,255/773); Parambikulam (2,633/138) and Silent Valley (1,472/0).

Of the 9,819 complaints received from various local bodies in Idukki, 6,029 were resolved. About 3,816 complaints of the total 10,810 received from Wayanad district were resolved. The local bodies close to the Periyar river had submitted a total of 4,026 complaints, of which 116 were resolved, according to the Forest department.

Forest Minister A. K Saseendran said buffer zone-related physical verification will continue, though the deadline for submitting complaints on errors in mapping ended on Saturday. The government had directed officials to carry out the field survey and receive the complaints simultaneously to accelerate the process, he said.