About 60% of Alappuzha-Changanassery road reconstruction project complete

November 28, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The reconstruction of the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road is making steady progress with 60% of the work completed.

The 24.14-km AC road, under the Kerala State Transport Project, is being reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway at a cost of ₹649.76 crore. The project, which is aimed at preventing flooding of the road during the monsoon season, is expected to be completed by November 2023.

The project includes the construction of five flyovers, four major bridges, 14 minor bridges, three causeways, walkways and so on. Officials said that 95% of work on two flyovers at Nazareth Junction and Jyothi Junction had been completed. “The Mankombu flyover is 81% complete. Onnamkara and Pandarakulam flyovers are making good progress with 72% and 56% works completed respectively,” said an official.

Of the 14 minor bridges, construction of nine has been completed. Among the 65 culverts, 57 have been finished. About 95% works on two major bridges at Kidangara and Nedumudi have been completed. The land acquisition process has been started for the construction of the Muttar bridge. The construction firm is awaiting the nod from the government for the revised estimate to begin work on the Pallathuruthy bridge.

As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road will be refurbished using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method. Another 8.27 km will be strengthened by laying geotextiles. A length of nine km of the road will be rebuilt with geogrid and geotextile encased stone columns. Officials said that the first layer of tarring had been completed on an eight-km stretch. Besides, metalling has been done on 12-km. Construction of drainages, ducts and pavements with a width of 1.5 metres on both sides of the road is progressing. Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 meters.

The AC road work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).