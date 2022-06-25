About 55,000 seats available for undergraduate programmes at Mahatma Gandhi University

About 55,000 seats will be available for the undergraduate programmes in affiliated colleges of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in the new academic year.

Over 22,000 seats are available under various B.Com programmes while the intake capacity for B.Sc. courses is about 13,000. Around 10,500 seats are available for the B.A. courses while the number of seats for the rest of the programmes is about 9,000.

As per official figures, the total seats available in the government category in the academic year 2021-22 was around 1,680 while the intake for aided programmes was around 25,800. About 37,000 seats were available under the self-financing stream. The total seats included the marginal increase allotted by the authorities while anticipating an increase in enrolment owing to the pandemic situation. Nearly 175 seats were available under the category of integrated programmes in 2021-22.

According to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges, except those coming under the sports/cultural/physical disability quota, will be filled through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) online. Seventy per cent seats in aided colleges and 50% seats in unaided colleges will also be available under the single-window system. Community merit quota and management quota seats will be filled by the managements concerned. In aided colleges, open quota seats and those earmarked for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates will be filled through the online process.

Fifty per cent of the total number of seats, including seats reserved for SC/ST and Socially and Economically Backward Classes, will be filled through CAP in unaided colleges and for unaided programmes conducted by aided colleges. Ninety per cent of the total seats, including those reserved for SC/ST and SEBC in constituent colleges owned and run by the university, will be filled through CAP.