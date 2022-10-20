About 50,000 dogs vaccinated in anti-rabies drive in Alappuzha so far

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 20, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 50,000 dogs, mostly pet canines, were inoculated in Alappuzha since the launch of the special anti-rabies vaccination drive on September 20 this year.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, who chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the progress of the drive, said that 75% of dogs in the district had been vaccinated. "The exact number of dogs that received anti-rabies shots in the district will be made public on Friday. The drive will continue in the coming days. The next phase will focus on vaccinating street dogs," said Ms. Rajeshwari.

Though a large number of pet dogs have been vaccinated, the drive for stray dogs is moving at a slow pace. Less than 1,500 strays had been inoculated in the district since the launch of the drive. All the street dogs vaccinated were in Alappuzha and Chengannur municipalities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alappuzha municipality will organise anti-rabies vaccination camps at different places on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, camps will be held at Valiyachudukadu park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m and near Thondankulangara Pakal Veedu from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A camp will be held at Coffee House on the Alappuzha beach on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Another camp is scheduled at Kommady Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day. A fee of ₹30 will be charged per dog.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app