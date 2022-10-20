About 50,000 dogs vaccinated in anti-rabies drive in Alappuzha so far

Around 50,000 dogs, mostly pet canines, were inoculated in Alappuzha since the launch of the special anti-rabies vaccination drive on September 20 this year.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, who chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the progress of the drive, said that 75% of dogs in the district had been vaccinated. "The exact number of dogs that received anti-rabies shots in the district will be made public on Friday. The drive will continue in the coming days. The next phase will focus on vaccinating street dogs," said Ms. Rajeshwari.

Though a large number of pet dogs have been vaccinated, the drive for stray dogs is moving at a slow pace. Less than 1,500 strays had been inoculated in the district since the launch of the drive. All the street dogs vaccinated were in Alappuzha and Chengannur municipalities.

The Alappuzha municipality will organise anti-rabies vaccination camps at different places on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, camps will be held at Valiyachudukadu park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m and near Thondankulangara Pakal Veedu from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A camp will be held at Coffee House on the Alappuzha beach on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Another camp is scheduled at Kommady Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day. A fee of ₹30 will be charged per dog.