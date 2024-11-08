About 10 lakh tonnes of legacy waste awaiting scientific remediation

KOCHI

Kerala has about 10.7 lakh tonnes of legacy (old) waste at various dumping sites requiring scientific remediation, according to official estimates.

A total of 59 dump sites have been identified across the State. This include 44 existing sites and 15 newly identified locations. Bioremediation of legacy waste has been completed at 24 sites while work is progressing at 10 locations.

The remediation process is set to commence at 25 additional sites, according to a progress report submitted by the government before the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal in a case pertaining to the management of solid and liquid waste scenario as on October 2024.

Out of the 44 dumpsites reported earlier, biomining has been completed at 19 sites while work is at present ongoing at 10 sites. A total of 8.07 lakh tonnes has been processed at these locations, with an additional 9.54 lakh yet to be processed. About 12,485 tonnes of old waste had been processed at these sites while the quantity of unprocessed waste is about 1.17 lakh tonnes, it said.

Since 2018, 15 new dumpsites have been identified for biomining and projects for their implementation are under way. These dumpsites were established due to a lack of sufficient facilities to manage the waste generated in the State. However, with the current availability of adequate facilities, no new dumpsites are expected to be created, according to the report.

