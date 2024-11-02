GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I, Catholicos of Jacobite Syrian Church, laid to rest

Thousands pay homage to the Catholicos at the Patriarchal Centre in Puthen Cruz, where the funeral was held

Published - November 02, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Metropolitans of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church and other sister Churches pay homage to Baselios Thomas I, the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church, at Puthen Cruz, near Kochi, on Saturday.  

People from different walks of life converged at the Patriarchal Centre in Puthen Cruz on Saturday to pay homage to Baselios Thomas I, the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, who died on Thursday aged 95 years. His mortal remains were laid to rest on the church premises at the centre, in a prayerful function that began at around 3 p.m. and ended at 5.45 p.m. Those who came to pay homage to the Catholicos and to attend the funeral included Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, Shashi Tharoor, MP, State President of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Ernakulam-Angamaly Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, and actor Mammooty.

The mortal remains of the Catholicos was brought to the Patriarchal Centre as a procession from the Kothamangalam Martha Mariam Valiya Palli on Friday evening. Tens of thousands of people paid homage at the Valiya Palli as well.

Elaborate traffic and parking arrangements were made in and around Puthen Cruz on Saturday.

