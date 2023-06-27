ADVERTISEMENT

Abin, who arranged fake certificate for Nikhil, taken into custody

June 27, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

He arrived at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery from the Maldives

The Hindu Bureau

Abin C. Raj, who allegedly arranged a fake degree certificate for Students’ Federation of India (SFI) former leader Nikhil Thomas, was taken into custody by the Kayamkulam police after he arrived at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery from the Maldives on Monday night.

The police last week arrested Nikhil on charges of forgery and cheating after he gained admission to MCom (2021-23 batch) at Milad E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College, Kayamkulam, using a phoney BCom certificate. Nikhil told the investigators that he arranged the certificate from an agency in Kochi with the help of former SFI leader Abin. He paid Abin ₹2 lakh in 2020.

Nikhil studied BCom at MSM College during 2017-20. However, he did not clear the exam. Later, he joined the MCom course at the same college in January 2022 with a 2017-20 BCom certificate purportedly issued by Kalinga University, Raipur.

Following the controversy, MSM College suspended Nikhil pending inquiry on June 19. Two days later, Kerala University cancelled his MCom registration and the eligibility certificate issued to him.

