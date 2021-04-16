Abhimanyu murder: Prime suspect surrenders before police

ALAPPUZHA

16 April 2021 16:03 IST

Sanjay Jith, prime suspect in the case of murder of Abhimanyu, surrendered before the police on Friday.

Jith (21) who surrendered at the Palarivattom police station in Kochi in the forenoon was later taken to Alappuzha.

Police also nabbed Vishnu, another accused in the murder case. He was taken into custody from Kochi in the afternoon.

Abhimanyu (16) of Padayanivettom in Vallikunnam was stabbed to death on Wednesday night. He was a class X student of the Amrita Higher Secondary School, Vallikunnam.

According to the police, a gang stabbed him during a festival at Padayanivettom temple around 9.30 p.m. Two other persons – Aadarsh (18) and Kashinath (16) who were injured in the clash have been admitted to a hospital.

The police said that they suspected the incident was the sequel to a clash involving Abhimanyu's elder brother Anandu, a Democratic Youth Federation of India activist, the other day. The assailants allegedly came looking for Anandu, but attacked Abhimanyu instead.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers for the murder. The party leaders said that Abhimanyu was a Student Federation of India (SFI) activist. The BJP, however, denied any role in the murder.

Ambilikumar, the father of the victim, said that Abhimanyu was not active in politics. "Ours is a communist family. He may have been an SFI activist in school, but he was not active in politics. I don't know why he was killed." he said.

Amidst the CPI (M) local leadership terming it a political killing, R. Jose, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chengannur said that they were investigating all angles. "The probe is in the initial stage and the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained," Mr. Jose said.