Abhayavarsham witnesses many emotional moments

Abhayavarsham, the reunion of the alumni of Amritaniketan, a home for destitute children at Parippally run by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, turned out to be an emotional experience for many participants.

At the event, the alumni members shared their past and explained how the institution offered a new beginning and helped them tide over difficulties. Radhika and Revathy, siblings from Konni, left the crowd in tears when they narrated how they were orphaned after their father killed their mother and how Amritaniketan changed their lives.

Nanjan, who belongs to a poverty-ridden Attappady village, reminisced about his journey under the care and compassion of Mata Amritanandamayi to become an engineer with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Similar stories were shared by many others now working in various parts of India and abroad.

‘Good model’

Mata Amritanandamayi, who listened to all, hugged and blessed the old students. “At a time when we witness a deterioration of basic human values, such get-togethers would definitely set a good model for society. Good karma is always essential for spiritual solace,” she said. Since the alumni meet was conducted after three decades, Mata Amritanandamayi also blessed 30 saplings and handed them over to the alumni members.