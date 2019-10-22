Abdullakutty State BJP vice president

Former MP, A.P.Abdullakutty has been appointed as BJP State vice president and former AISF State vice-president K.A.Bahuleyan as State secretary.

BJP State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai told reporters here on Tuesday that the party hopes to register an impressive win in the byelections held to five Assembly elections on Monday. The support that the party had gained from the minority communities in the byelections is a major achievement, he said.

People from various segments have evinced interest to join the BJP. This included 257 activists of the CPI and the CPI(M) too. As many as 720 workers of the Congress, Janata Dal and the Indian Union Muslim League too have joined the BJP. Various denominations of the Christian community too have come closer to the party, he said.

The BJP does not approve the exit poll predictions as it was only seen as a bid to demoralise the party, he said.