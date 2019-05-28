Abdullakutty shows his admiration for Modi again

Congress leader A.P. Abdullakutty, in his latest Facebook post on Tuesday, terms Narendran Modi, who has cruised to a second term as Prime Minister with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha election, as a Gandhian.

The remark on Mr. Modi comes a decade after he courted expulsion from the CPI(M) for praising the Gujarat model of development. Political circles here see this as an attempt to draw disciplinary action from the Congress.

Though he had been very active during the election campaign for Congress candidate K. Sudhakaran, his one-time mentor in the Congress, in Kannur, the Facebook post has provided grist to rumour mills that the 52-year-old politician is looking for greener pastures in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Secret of success

Mr. Abdullakutty goes on to say that the victory of Mr. Modi was a recognition of the Prime Minister's statesmanship and development agenda. “The secret of what made him [Mr. Modi] popular is Gandhian value,” he wrote.

He adds: “Mahatma Gandhi asked public servants… when you formulate a policy remember the poorest man you have ever met in life… Mr Modi accurately executed it [the Gandhian value].” Under the Swachh Bharat scheme, 9.16 crore families were given own toilets and 6 crore families were given free LPG connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana, Mr. Abdullakutty says. “The CPI(M) ousted me for saying in 2009 that Mr. Modi was developing roads in Gujarat by demolishing temples, that there was no hartal or bandh in that State and that Kerala should learn from that investment-friendly State,” Mr Abdullakutty told The Hindu when contacted.

After Mr. Modi’s victory in the general election, Kerala was witnessing flawed discussions that sought to dub all those who voted for Mr. Modi as stupid people, he said. Meanwhile, the KPCC has appointed a committee to examine the charges raised by the Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) against Mr. Abdullakutty.