Abdullakutty is Central Haj Committee chairman

BJP national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty was on Friday elected chairman of the Central Haj Committee. BJP Minorities Wing national secretary Munawari Begum from Chennai, and BJP Bengal State vice president Mafuja Khatun were elected vice chairpersons of the Haj panel.

They were chosen at a meeting held under the presidentship of Minority Ministry secretary Renuka Kumar.

The first meeting of the reconstituted Central Haj Committee will take place in Mumbai on Tuesday, said Kerala State Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy.