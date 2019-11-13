Abdullakutty flays IUML’s shift in stance on Ayodhya case

The changing stance of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodya case was unfortunate, and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran should clarify his party’s stance on the issue, said BJP State vice president Abdullakutty here on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons in Kannur, he said initially the IUML had said it would accept the verdict, but later it changed the stance. This was unfortunate, he warned.

“Some leaders aim only for power and happiness. But the IUML has taken a stance that will affect the future of the Muslim community in the country,” he said.

The IUML is following AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s position of glorifying the Mughal kings. The demonstration against the verdict must be taken seriously.

“We must be vigilant against pushing the youth into terrorism. The court order is to unite all sections of the country,” he observed.

The SDPI came out against the verdict. So the League must clarify its stance. The Congress said it was in favour of the verdict. The league statement contradicts this. So, Mr. Mullappally should clarify the party’s stance on the issue, said Mr. Abdullakutty.