Abdullah Maulavi appointed chief qazi

Scholar and Alappuzha Chanthiroor Jamia Milia principal V.M. Abdullah Moulavi has been appointed Thiruvananthapuram chief qazi.

A statement from the Kerala Khatheeb’s and Qazi Forum said he succeeded Chelakulam Mohammed Abool Bushra Moulavi who passed away.  


