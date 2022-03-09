Abdullah Maulavi appointed chief qazi

V.M. Abdulla Maulavi who has been appointed Thiruvananthauram Valia Khasi

Scholar and Alappuzha Chanthiroor Jamia Milia principal V.M. Abdullah Moulavi has been appointed Thiruvananthapuram chief qazi.

A statement from the Kerala Khatheeb’s and Qazi Forum said he succeeded Chelakulam Mohammed Abool Bushra Moulavi who passed away.