Abdul Kalam Technological University postpones final-year engineering exams indefinitely

29 June 2020 11:29 IST

The eighth-semester B.Tech regular and supplementary examinations had been scheduled to commence on July 1.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to indefinitely postpone the final-year engineering examinations on account of the widespread panic and travel uncertainty induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTU Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. said the decision to defer the examinations was taken at a meeting of the syndicate standing committee on examinations convened by Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Ayoob at short notice earlier on Monday. The university has been receiving numerous grievances by students, parents and student organisations, citing hardships in appearing for the examinations.

While many final-year engineering students have been stranded abroad and in other States, there have been reports of some others who managed to reach Kerala in recent times undergoing quarantine. The KTU plan to organise examinations in containment zones also sparked panic.

The panel also referred the matter to Academic Council, chaired by Dr. Rajasree, which will factor in various aspects including a recommendation made by a University Grants Commission (UGC) committee to cancel final-year examinations and evaluate students' performance on the basis of previous semesters' examinations and internal assessment.

Moreover, a sub-committee formed by the Academic Council is expected to submit its recommendations on conducting examinations for intermediate semesters within a few days.