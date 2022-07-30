Kerala

Abduction, robbery alleged

The Nemom police have registered a case in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman who was looted before being abandoned on Friday. A search has been launched to nab the perpetrators.

According to the police, Padmakumari of Edacode was purportedly kidnapped while she was walking near Manaluvila junction around 6.30 p.m. She was forced into a car allegedly by a four-member gang that looted her ornaments before abandoning her near Poovachal and fleeing.

A few passersby who witnessed the incident alerted the police. Padmakumari was hospitalised soon after she was freed by her abductors. She claimed that she had worn around 30 sovereigns of gold that were stolen by the gang. She also told the police that the gang had injected an unknown substance into her. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the car at various locations.

