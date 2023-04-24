Abduction of Gulf returnee: four suspects still at large

April 24, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

A four-member gang that abducted a Gulf returnee from Thamarassery is at large even after a three-week-long search by the police. Though the support of the Karnataka Police has also been sought to raid suspected hideouts, there is no clue yet about the four who were reportedly part of an international gang of gold smugglers.

According to police sources, a special squad is still camping in Karnataka to coordinate the search. The police had already tracked the location where the Gulf returnee was kept under custody, they said.

Site in Karnataka

It was on April 7 that the Gulf returnee was abducted and taken to an unknown location in Karnataka. He was released after 10 days, after ‘severe torture in the name of a gold smuggling deal worth ₹80 crore.’ Four local residents, suspected to be involved in the deal, were arrested by the police.

A police officer from Thamarassery said details of the gold smuggling deal could be uncovered only with the arrest of the four-member gang. The Gulf returnee had recently revealed that he was also party to smuggling around 325 kg of gold through various airports, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the formation of a special squad to probe similar cases in and around Thamarassery is still hanging in the balance. According to police sources, only a special investigation team specialised in tracking economic offences will be effective in tracking such cases as local police stations are already burdened with routine law and order responsibilities.