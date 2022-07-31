Abduction cases rise in Kozhikode with growing rivalry over carriers’ double-crossing

Police are clueless on some recent carrier abduction attempts

With recurring abduction dramas and threats for ransom, the long-simmering rivalry between suspected smugglers’ gangs and carriers who double-cross them have emerged a headache for the investigation agencies.

There is no clue yet on some of the recent incidents in which suspected carriers, who escaped with the illegal imports, fooled the main agents and fell victim to assaults and abductions.

The police are still continuing with their search for a youth hailing from Panthirikkara who was abducted by a gang last week for his alleged cheating attempt after working as a carrier. To put more pressure on his family, the photographs of the youth in captivity have been released. Though the police consider it as a counter action by the smugglers’ gang to compensate for losses, the family members of the abducted youth are yet to buy the argument citing other reasons.

According to them, a woman was also suspected of working with the abductors’ gangs. They claimed the police were aware of it, and the conspiracy behind the drama could uncover soon. Based on their petition, the case was taken up by a police team under the supervision of District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppasamy. The team also got in touch with some retired police officers for obtaining the details of some of the old cases.

“The rivalry between hawala money carriers was very notorious till very recently. Though it shrank to a great extent with intensified vigil, the scuffle between the international carriers and their agents rose to a dangerous level,” said a retired Circle Inspector who was part of several enforcement actions against such carriers who mostly operated between Kozhikode and Malappuram.

He also pointed out that heightened enforcement using modern screening machines at airports for recovering smuggled valuables from passengers were also foiling the carriers’ business.

“The carriers who escape with illegal imports approach the police only when they face a threat to their life. Many a time, such delayed-confessions spoil the prospect of a scientific investigation,” said a Customs officer who exposed many smuggling cases at the Calicut International Airport.

In Kozhikode, investigations have been underway into five such major abduction cases involving over 100 persons. However, the lack of incriminating evidence hit the probe’s pace on multiple occasions. Many suspects escaped to other States or countries. Lookout notices issued against them were also found to be futile.