Abducted minor rape victim found with parents

The 11-year-old was sheltered by a POCSO court at her grandmother’s place

An 11-year-old rape victim abducted by her relatives from here on Sunday was found with her parents at Guruvayur on Tuesday.

The girl was abducted from her grandmother’s house, where she had been sheltered by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court.

A special police team investigating the case found the girl with her parents at a lodging at Guruvayur. It was suspected that the girl was carried off by her relatives with the intention of changing her statements.

Her uncle was an accused in the rape case registered under the POCSO Act. He and his relatives were responsible for abducting the girl from her grandmother’s house.