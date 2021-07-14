Abducted man from Kozhikode found abandoned in the night

Kozhikode

14 July 2021 13:11 IST

A Gulf returnee from Koyilandy in Kozhikode, who was abducted at gunpoint from his house on Tuesday morning, was found abandoned with bruises on his body at Kunnamangalam later in the night.

He was shifted to the Koyilandy taluk hospital after a medical examination at the Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday and the police is recording his statement.

According to the police, 37-year-old Ashraf of Oorallur, son of Mathoth Meethal Ahmed, was abducted by a Koduvally-based gang involved in gold smuggling. Ashraf was found near a timber mill by local residents. One of his legs has been fractured and there are marks on his body made by a shaving razor blade.

Ashraf had returned from the Gulf on May 26. His brother Siddique had said in a complaint that the gang barged into their house at 6.40 a.m. on Tuesday and abducted Ashraf in a vehicle. It has been reported that Ashraf had bought gold and the gang accused him of not transporting it to Koduvally.

The police suspect that Ashraf could be a carrier of smuggled gold. He was arrested on the charge at the Calicut International Airport while transporting gold from Qatar, six years ago. The police are reportedly questioning some people allegedly involved in gold smuggling now.