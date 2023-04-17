ADVERTISEMENT

Abducted Gulf-returnee rescued

April 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

After a 10-day search, a police squad from Thamarassery rescued K.K. Mohammed Shafi, a Gulf-returnee who was abducted by an unidentified gang of four men from his house at Parappanpoyil. He was reportedly under the custody of the abductors in a remote village in Karnataka.

Police sources said the man was tracked analysing the call detail records of some of the suspects. A few of them who allegedly supported the gang were in the custody of the police.

Sources said Shafi would be quizzed to get details about a suspected financial deal that led to his abduction. In an earlier video message, he had ‘revealed’ details of gold smuggling of ₹80 crore that reportedly led to the enmity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on April 7 that the gang abducted Shafi and his wife, Seniya, from their house at Parappanpoyil in Thamarassery. According to the police, Seniya escaped from their custody as the doors of the car used to kidnap them were not locked properly. It was she who reported the incident to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US